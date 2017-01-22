An Android Review for iOS Users: Introduction

Ah, the great Android vs iOS debate. It’s the great computing rivalry of our time, and odds are that if you are reading this, you have a particular opinion on the matter. Maybe you’re a “fandroid” and will love Android until your dying days, or maybe you’re an iOS lover who is perfectly happy with your walled garden. I think any reasonable person would admit that whichever you prefer is a matter of opinion and is based on your own personal needs.

Keeping that in mind, I struggled with how to tackle this topic. After spending a month with Android as my daily driver I have some pretty strong opinions on the two platforms. My opinion is just that, and these feeling will not be universal, but my ultimate conclusion is that neither operating system is perfect, but iOS is better in almost every way.

This will be a 5 part series aimed primarily at iOS users who are not familiar with Android first hand. Part 1 will be up tomorrow, and will cover the gap in quality of third party apps on iOS and Android. The following pieces will dive deep into home screens, notifications, assistants, and more.

What gives me the right to make this comparison?

I’m sure this series will not please everyone, but before the fanboy arguments get hurled my way, I’ll remind you of my smartphone history:

Samsung Galaxy S (Vibrant)

iPhone 4

iPhone 5s

Moto X

HTC One M8

iPhone 6

Samsung Galaxy S6

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7 Plus

Moto G4

Yes, I’ve owned 10 smartphones in 7 years, but the split is exactly 50/50 right now. Yes, I prefer iOS, but i don’t prefer it based on blind loyalty. I try to be as unbiased as possible, but I’m also not going to pull punches if I think something is terrible.

This should be fun!