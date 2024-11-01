Apple acquires Pixelmator. Oh my!

Pixelmator Team: A new home for Pixelmator

Today we have some important news to share: the Pixelmator Team plans to join Apple.

This is huge for this company, and it’s well-deserved. Pixelmator has long-been a prime example of what a great Apple developer looks like, and I’ve used their products consistently over the years.

The announcement post says that there won’t be any immediate changes to any of their apps, but to “stay tuned” on that front. The question becomes what is going to happen to Pixelmator Pro, Photomator, and Pixelmator (non-Pro)? Many possible futures exist, but my immediate prediction/wish is that they’re going to resurrect Aperture (or use some other name) using these apps as a starting point. This new app will join Final Cut and Logic in Apple’s pro app lineup.

They may also be acquiring them for the people and just integrate them into the existing Photos team at Apple.

Or maybe Apple is more interested in Pixelmator Pro and wants to have a great Photoshop competitor. Maybe this would also mean finally getting Pixelmator Pro onto the iPad!

I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do hope that this wasn’t just an acquihire for the people from Pixelmator to work on the Photos app. It makes all the sense in the world for Apple to have pro apps for artists and photographers in their lineup, so this acquisition makes sense to me, but we’ll have to wait and see to learn what their plans are for this talented team.