Apple listened and fixed my main issue with the CTF

Apple two weeks ago: What’s New for Apps Distributed in the European Union

First, no CTF is required if a developer has no revenue whatsoever. This includes creating a free app without monetization that is not related to revenue of any kind (physical, digital, advertising, or otherwise). This condition is intended to give students, hobbyists, and other non-commercial developers an opportunity to create a popular app without paying the CTF.

I missed this when it hit, but this is good news on the Core Technology Fee front! I think free software is awesome and people should not be discouraged from making it if it means success could bankrupt them. I still think the CTF is a bit ridiculous at its core, but this change removes the biggest issue I had with it personally.