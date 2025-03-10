Apple might be cooking this fall

Tim Hardwick reporting on Gurman’s reporting in Bloomberg, which I don’t have access to, so I’m quoting the MacRumors article:

While specific details are scarce, it's supposedly the biggest update to iOS since iOS 7, and the biggest update to macOS since Big Sur.

Honestly, bring it on! I know this will mean work for developers this summer (oh god, that means me now!) but I am hungry for some freshness in the operating systems. In a world where every software update seems to be some variant of “we added AI to it” a good old fashioned UI reimagining sounds great to me.

Also, “biggest update to macOS since Big Sur” has my antennas up as someone awaiting Macs with…let’s just say “new interaction methods.”