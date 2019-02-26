Apple Music Coming to Google Home

I saw this this story on MacRumors tonight and immediately thought about selling my HomePods. I immediately went to my Google Home app to see if I saw the same thing.

Hell yeah!

Now, I probably won’t, as I enjoy AirPlay 2 enough to probably keep them around, but Apple Music is the primary factor that keeps HomePods in my life. I use a lot of Google services and since I’m constantly moving between phones, it’s more than a little annoying to have a speaker that straight up does not talk to any non-Apple products.

I’m not making any moves yet, but I’m a hell of a lot more interested in the Google Home Max than I was a few hours ago. It works with iOS, Android, and I can plug my PS4, Switch, and TV into it as well to get the best audio in my house from the same speaker.