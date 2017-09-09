Apple removed their Jupiter wallpaper in the iOS 11 GM even though I made them such a nice one

9to5Mac got their hands on the iOS 11 GM release and it has a ton of new wallpapers, including updated Earth and Moon ones, but Apple sadly does not seem to have taken my nice Jupiter one I made for them last month. That said, Apple does have a couple weeks before iOS 11 actually ships, and they are more than welcome to take mine. I’ve even resized it to match perfectly with the Earth and Moon ones they’ve got going on already. Come on, @timcook, let’s make it happen!

For comparison, here’s one of the Earth ones, and you should really check out 9to5Mac’s post for the full set of new ones.