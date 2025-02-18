Are these 2025’s new iPhones?

9to5Mac has links to two mock ups claiming to represent the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro coming this fall. If I could be so bold, I’d say the 17 Air looks potentially reasonable, but the 17 pro render looks absolutely atrocious. I think there’s a very real chance that the renders don’t do the actual product justice, so obviously I’m holding any real impressions until we see the real things, but woof, these renders look janky.

Also, if I can snark for a minute, it’s notable that at no point in either article does the fact the camera bar is a direct copy of Google’s Pixel design they’ve been using since 2021’s Pixel 6. If the design inspiration went the other way, you know the headline and the article would mostly focus on how Google was copying Apple. 😉