Athletic Minimal Wallpapers

It’s been almost exactly a year since my last wallpaper pack. I’m not really in the wallpaper game anymore, largely because I’m just not as talented a graphical artist as many others out there, and I just find myself using other people’s walls more often. But I was looking for something to pair with my watch face, and wasn’t coming up with anything obvious. That’s what led to Athletic Minimal.

The Nike Globe watch face is an opinionated wallpaper that comes in 11 similarly opinionated color combinations. My wallpaper pack has 4 patterns that come in those 11 color combos as well as one additional black and white variant. That’s 48 total files, hopefully with something you’ll enjoy.

Athletic Minimal is $3 and is free for all More Birchtree subscribers (check your email shortly!).