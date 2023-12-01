But what if like, I just don’t like it anymore?

Mike Masnick: Musk’s Faulty Vision Of ‘Free Speech’ Is Driving Speech Off ExTwitter

I mean, it’s not like we didn’t warn Elon Musk. Free speech is not about creating a single private space where everyone gets to speak, because that doesn’t support free speech. It enables the worst of society to browbeat, harass, and abuse anyone they dislike, creating a total garbage dump that drives people away and silences them.

Yes, yes, yes. It bothers me how some very loud and influential voices in the tech space seem to think not enjoying X (Twitter) anymore is somehow equivalent to believing in China levels of control over speech.