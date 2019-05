I had the great pleasure of guesting with Greg and Nati on their always fun BYOD podcast this weekend. I was on to talk all about the Apple Watch, what we expect from WWDC, and why Apple currently has nothing to fear from the Android-based smartwatches out there today.

I also unseated Apple rumor rockstar Gui Rambo as the show’s BFF, which I’m very proud of 😊

Check it out!