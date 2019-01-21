First BirchTree Gaming Review: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

This is my first review, so I hope you enjoy it!

New Super Mario Bros U came out all the way back in 2012 and Nintendo released it again for the Switch so that more people could play it. Containing the original game as well as the companion game New Super Luigi U, it’s a good value for the money, but is it actually worth playing? Watch to find out.

Next up: Resident Evil 2

Like, share, and subscribe, and let me know what you think in the comments.