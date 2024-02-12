For the life of me I can’t find a GPT I find useful (besides my own)

Emilia David for The Verge: I Love My GPT, but I Can’t Find a Use for Anybody Else’s

Though I’ve come to depend on my GPT, it’s the only one I use.

I’ve had the exact same experience. I fully expected that the GPT store would be full of cool tools that I would download and find interesting uses for instead I’ve installed precisely zero of them because none of them seem to solve things that I wanted to do with ChatGPT.

But that’s not to say the custom GPTs are useless, I’ve made several that I use on a regular basis. I have one that fetches movie trivia, another that helps me with alt text, and another that sanity checks and proofreads my blog posts. I built them myself and I find them quite useful. I find them so useful, in fact, that while I’m impressed with Google’s latest Gemini release, my personal GPTs make ChatGPT the more compelling LLM service for me right now.

The interesting thing for me is that this is exactly how I feel about Apple’s Shortcuts as well. I have a dozen or so that I’ve created for myself and I wouldn’t want to live without, but I use precisely zero from the Shortcuts directory and only one that someone else has created. I guess the only automations I enjoy are the ones I make myself 🤷🏻‍♂️