Google Assistant adds Muti-User Support for Netflix

Google Assistant now supports voice match for multiple Netflix profiles

For Netflix, if you have a personal profile on a Netflix account, you can link your personal profile and set up Voice Match to play content where you left off.

This is something Google has a major lead on the HomePod (at least for now). Not only will HomePod will not let me ask it to play videos on my Apple TV, Google has enabled my Home to detect my voice and determine what Netflix user I am and play a Netflix video on my Chromecast on the correct profile.

The fact the HomePod is being pitched as a music device first is fine, but it’s tragically limited compared to what similar smart speakers are doing. I’m bought into the Apple ecosystem hook, line, and sinker, but the integration just isn’t there yet. The good news is that this can be addressed in software updates, but it’s not there today.