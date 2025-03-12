Handheld consoles, assemble!

Jez Corden writing for Windows Central: EXCLUSIVE: Xbox's New Hardware Plans Begin With a Gaming Handheld Set for Later This Year, With Full Next-Gen Consoles Targeting 2027

Microsoft is working with a PC gaming OEM (think ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, etc.) on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld, surprisingly slated for later in 2025 if plans are met.

The Switch showed that console games on a handheld weren’t just possible, but people loved them. 5 years later, the Steam Deck proved PC games could get in on the fun as well. I worry that working with partners will cause some messiness in the market, but I fully support them getting into the game too. That just leaves Sony, who in fairness got very close to this idea in 2011 with the PlayStation Vita, and I’d say it’s never too late to bring out a sequel.