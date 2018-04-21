Hey Siri, What do People Like Least About the iPhone?

Ben Bajarin and crew published this study of iPhone X users and how satisfied they are with their latest’s phone. This graph they created is eye opening.

You should read the whole thing to see all the results, but this chart really sums it up pretty well. Fortunately, it also lines up pretty well with my own opinions on the iPhone vs Pixel debate we have today.

Siri is the big loser here, with only about 20% satisfaction. So just remember that if you personally are satisfied with Siri’s functionality, there are 4 other people who are not.

The only other categories with a noticeable drop are portrait mode photos from both cameras. I don’t think anyone is 100% satisfied with portrait mode on any phone these days, but the severe drop from the back camera to the front-facing camera is significant. Based on the shots I’ve seen from people with an iPhone X, this doesn’t surprise me at all. Basically no one posts them anymore, and I don’t blame them at all; they look pretty bad.