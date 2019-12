How to fight back against Google AMP as a web user and a web developer – Marko Saric

Other than people sharing links with me, I rarely encounter AMP in the wild. It is possible to restrict Google AMP from your life both as a web user and as a web developer. Here’s how you can fight back against Google AMP.

Lot of good tips in this article of how to limit the presence of AMP in your life, both as a reader and a developer.