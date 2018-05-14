I Have One of Those Floaty APKs: My Return to the BYOD Podcast

I love talking to Greg and Nathan on the BYOD Podcast and they were gracious enough to ask me to come on this week to talk about what else: Android.

Matt Birchler joins us to talk about “Micro Podcasts”, and dive into Google I/O talking about: How good has Google Assistant became, what are the social implications? surprisingly Assistant still takes some cues from Siri, can we trust Google News, Nati’s favorite: Android P, and more.

The episode page is here but it may be easier to just subscribe in your podcast app of choice: