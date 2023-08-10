If Substack wants to improve their reader experience, I have one very specific request

Jay Peters: Substack Wants to Make Itself a Better Place for Readers, Not Just Writers

Substack wants to make the platform a better place for readers and will be adding features to its reading apps so that they “feel increasingly useful and fun,”

My top suggestion with a bullet is to top having this modal appear every single time I read a post from a newsletter I’m not subscribed to. It’s even worse when I subscribe via RSS, so I’ve already subbed, even if they don’t know it.