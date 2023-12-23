It’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity!

I wrote a little about this already, but I also wanted to link to Ken White’s Substack Has a Nazi Opportunity because it makes a few points very well and is worth a read.

I dislike McKenzie’s apologia for Substack’s policy and for Richard Hanania because it has a sort of detached, sociopathic philosophy popular with techbrahs that all differences of opinion are equal — that a dispute over whether black people are human is like a dispute over the best programming language or whether Rocky Road is the best ice cream.