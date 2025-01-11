It's time for some more YouTube videos just in time for the weekend Posted by Matt Birchler 10 Jan 2025 — 1 min read This behind-the-scenes of one of my favorite 2024 movies was so much funShout out to Truth social, which got called out as having the best UX in this video...which is based on MastodonThe internet's dad, Hank Green, is starting a new podcastI'm about to click buy on this thing...I should just pull the trigger, right?This person found a new skip in Metal Gear Solid speedruns without even trying. Love to see it!Some tips for those who hate using their car in the snowI love the context this channel brings to big sports events, and this looking into what I consider the greatest run of all time in the NFL is a gem