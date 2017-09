I mentioned yesterday that the fact that the 38mm Apple Watch having LTE built in is a technical achievement from Apple. I spouted out the numbers in that piece for how much smaller Apple’s smallest LTE watch is compared to Samsung’s smallest, but I didn’t have a visual yesterday. Today I threw together a quick size comparison to really show what a 38mm (Apple) and 49mm (Samsung) watch look like side by side.

A+ work, Apple.