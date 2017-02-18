Login Magic with 1Password for iOS

iOS allows password managers like 1Password and LastPass to easily log you into certain apps and websites. This works in all websites, and quite a few apps (although app developers need to build in support for these apps). Instapaper has a nice implementation of this, and I wanted to show off how quick and easy logging in with 1Password can be.

Meanwhile, Spotlight search for passwords is not something I use every day, but is very helpful in those cases where I really need it.