Marvel Studios is making an immersive, interactive story just for the Vision Pro

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive announce What If…? – An Immersive Story, the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story coming exclusively to Apple Vision Pro.

I think that visionOS should get better at doing more traditional computer things, I think it’s also valuable to have experiences in it that you simply can’t have elsewhere. I felt that when I had my first spatial personas experience, and I feel it when I’m watching immersive video. Having Marvel bring an interactive, immersive experience you can only get on the Vision Pro is exactly the sort of thing I’d hope to see.

Let’s also hope it’s good and entertaining, but the fact it’s happening at all is just good news for Vision Pro fans looking for more to do with their headset.