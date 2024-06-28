Sean Endicott: Ever Put Content on the Web? Microsoft Says That It's Okay for Them to Steal It Because It's 'Freeware.'

"With respect to content that is already on the open web, the social contract of that content since the 90s has been that it is fair use. Anyone can copy it, recreate with it, reproduce with it. That has been freeware, if you like. That's been the understanding," said Suleyman.

I just asked ChatGPT if it agreed, and it did not, so that that for what you will.

Disagree. The understanding and legal framework around content on the web have generally required permission for copying, recreating, and reproducing content unless it is explicitly marked as free to use or falls under specific fair use exceptions.