Most people’s phones don’t look like ours

Lou Plummer: The Phones of Normal People

They hate updates because they interrupt stuff they'd rather be doing. They don't care about the new features being announced at WWDC because they do not want to learn how to do new things with their already too complicated tech. They are the baseline. We are the outliers.

Solid post about remembering that there is a wide variety of people out there who have different needs than us nerds. Sadly, I must deduct 10 points for not being able to think of anyone other than our moms. 🙈

I live at the intersection of normies and tech because I do IT support for a living. I have to talk to your Mom at work in the language she speaks about her computer and her phone.