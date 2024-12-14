My favorite (and least favorite) movies of 2024

I’ve watched 48 new release movies in 2024, and with just a few weeks left in the year, I wanted to make what is my current top 10 (plus honorable mentions & worst movies). As we get to the end of the year and you might have some free time to watch some things, hopefully this list will be helpful!

Also, this ordering is based on vibes at this exact moment in time. I feel great about my top 3, but the other 7 could shift around based on the day.

My top 10

1. Challengers

Incredible stuff. Outstanding music, spectacular editing, an electric cast, and fantastic cinematography that added energy to everything (including showing me tennis in a way I never have before). Loved this.

2. I Saw the TV Glow

Easily one of my favorite movies of the year, I loved existing in this world for 90 minutes. It’s an amazing play on belonging, nostalgia, and childhood in a way I’ve never really seen before and with incredible style.

Also more evidence that Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl is one of the greatest songs of all time

3. The Substance

Absolutely a new body horror classic if you’re into that sort of thing. Or butts, so many butts.

But yeah, this movie is electric with everyone involved firing on all cylinders. I’m talking writing, directing, and acting of course, but also music, cinematography, editing, and even the freaking custom typeface designer.

4. Inside Out 2

If it's wrong to love a movie that made me laugh, smile, and tear up, then I don't want to be right. I love these two films.

5. Wicked

I mean holy shit. If someone came out at the end and said “we’re going to play part 2 right now if you want to watch 2.5 more hours of this” I’d have taken them up on it.

Also, the villain’s plan of uniting people by giving them an enemy to blame for their troubles is…still very timely.

6. Dune: Part 2

I don't think I loved this quite as much as the first film, but it's visually stunning, fleshes out the world wonderfully, and is chock full of iconic moments I'll remember for a long time. Also Zendaya steals the show.

And honestly, it's so great to see big budget sci-fi that isn't your typical Marvel-style story and production.

7. Late Night with the Devil

This is my type of horror movie.

The creepy tone slowly and wonderfully rises up until reaching a striking conclusion. Honestly quite the breath of fresh air in a horror genre full of sequels and “extended universe” stuff everywhere.

8. Alien Romulus

I'll tell you what, it was nice to watch another good Alien movie! Extra points for having a genuinely creepy…thing…at the end.

9. Civil War

I’m always a fan of Alex Garland‘s work, and each film in his growing filmography gives me something different, which I love. This film is uncomfortable most of the time and genuinely upsetting in a few moments…and I do mean that in a good way.

I know some people don’t like the intentionally-vague framing of the different sides in the story. I wasn’t sold on it at first, but my feeling is that it allows you to take in the events on screen with an outsider’s perspective, not really rooting for either side, mirroring the journalists at the heart of the story.

10. Oddity

Hell yeah, this is what I’m looking for in a horror movie. Awesome vibes and genuine dread throughout.

I’d never even heard of this movie 2 hours ago and now I’m absolutely delighted to have seen it. What more could I ask for?

Honorable mentions

In no particular order, and some of these might make it onto the top 10 on a different day.

It’s What’s Inside

Twisters

Lisa Frankenstein

Hit Man

Longlegs

Furiosa

Wolfs

Saturday Night

Smile 2

Worst Movies of the year

Detained

The Instigators

New Life

In a Violent Nature

And everything else I watched that’s somewhere in the middle