My Quick iOS 13.2 Video Options UI Revamp

iOS 13.2 beta 2 came out today for developers and Apple finally added the ability to change the video settings for resolution and frame rate from within the Camera app itself. This is great! We’ve been asking for this for years and it’s wonderful that it’s coming right around the corner.

However, the UI for this feature is extremely minimal and not discoverable at all. Also, once you know how it works it’s still hard to use because the touch targets are quite small. At the top of this post is my minimal effort UI change I’d suggest they make before releasing this to the public.

I’m not arguing this is gorgeous or anything, but if Apple intends for these buttons to actually be used then they should make these look like the buttons they are. Maybe Apple’s product team believes these should be there and those who know about the controls (probably nerdier users) can use them, but most people will never use them. If that’s the case, then I’ll give it to them that their design looks nicer. It’s all about priorities and what problems they’re trying to solve.