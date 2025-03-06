NVIDIA finally gets some competition

Tom Warren for The Verge: AMD Radeon RX 9070 / 9070 XT Review and Benchmarks

The RX 9070 is around 17 percent faster than Nvidia’s RTX 5070 in 4K without upscaling enabled, cruising past Nvidia’s card for the same price. The RX 9070 XT is as fast as the RTX 5070 Ti for $150 less.

Good! NVIDIA has been the clear leader in the GPU space for 5 years or so (maybe longer depending who you ask) and it’s good to see AMD finally put some pressure on them.

Also as a note, the above quote mentions tests without upscaling enabled, but they also did tests with each card’s native upscaling as well, and AMD performed quite well with FSR4, which seems to be a notable improvement and gets closer to NVIDIA’s DLSS. Some will say they don’t think benchmarks should include upscalers, but in my opinion that’s like saying iPhone camera reviews can only review the RAW files, not the processed image that literally everyone using the phone will get. The data we have indicates the vast majority of people who can use DLSS use it, including me. Sure, there are occasional artifacts in some games, but it’s so rare in my experience that the massively improved visual quality the other 99% of the time is well worth it. I also think there’s some irrational hate for DLSS out there, as exemplified in this LTT video where someone complains about DLSS ruining part of the image, only to be reminded they hadn’t turned it on yet. Chef’s kiss!