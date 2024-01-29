One of us is wildly out of touch

Ian Bogost: We’ve Forgotten How to Use Computers

Remember (if you can) the classic drag-and-drop: You’d mouse over to a file or a folder, click to slide the icon to the trash, then release to drop it in. In the age of finger-scrolls and trackpads, that computing gesture feels bizarre. The once-routine activity of moving things around the screen—files to or from a disk, pictures into or out of albums, chunks of text in word processors—is simply harder to get done. Think about the UI somersaults you have to turn just to rearrange your phone apps.

I read this entire article and couldn’t figure out if I’m completely out of touch with how people use computers today or if the author is.