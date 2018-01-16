OnePlus Shuts Down Credit Card Payments on its Online Store

An Update on Credit Card Security – OnePlus Forums:

As a precaution, we are temporarily disabling credit card payments at oneplus.net. PayPal is still available, and we are exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers.

This comes one day after dozens of OnePlus customers reported fraudulent activity on their cards right after buying something from the OnePlus website. Who knows what they’ve found, but it’s no small thing for a company to change payment providers, so I’m interested to see what they change to and how quickly they’re able to move their system over to the new provider.