OpenAI is early Googling late-stage Google

Chuck W. Nelson: Google's Search Results Are Infested, and Open AI Is Using Google's Playbook From the 2000s

In order for Google to keep its crown, it needs to remember what it was in the 2000s and a bit of luck.

Seeing Google grow from the plucky upstart who made the best, most minimal product into the behemoth they are today has really shown me how successful companies are incentivized to burden their products with junk over time. Product managers very rarely green light projects that remove features or turn off revenue sources. This leads to bloated products that frustrate people, and despite my belief that Google still returns the best results on the web, it’s impossible to ignore the frustration people around the world have about the Google Search product today.

OpenAI’s search feature in ChatGPT isn’t perfect, and it’s not always what I need, but it’s certainly closer to the clean search experience that drew me to Google 20-some years ago.