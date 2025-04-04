Remember when the Switch 2 was *only* going to cost $449?

Nintendo Life: Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Pre-Orders in the US Amidst New Trump Tariffs

Nintendo has delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the US while it evaluates the potential impact of new tariffs from The Trump Administration.

And A $2,300 Apple iPhone? Trump tariffs could make that happen.

The cheapest iPhone 16 model was launched in the U.S. with a sticker price of $799, but could cost as much as $1,142, per calculations based on projections from analysts at Rosenblatt Securities, who say the cost could rise by 43% - if Apple is able to pass that on to consumers.



A more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max, with a 6.9-inch display and 1 terabyte of storage, which currently retails at $1599, could cost nearly $2300 if a 43% increase were to pass to consumers.

Unless we have some severe decision whiplash (what else would be new?), it's gonna be quite the second half of the year when we all go, "remember when iPhones were just $1,200 and the Switch 2 was going to cost only $449? Good times."

Well, if Tim Cook's $1 million dollar donation and inauguration attendance was for anything, it was for moments like this. Let's see if his money and reputation was well spent.