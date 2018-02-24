Reuniting with the First iPod I Ever Bought

Traditionally, I sell my old tech to help pay for the new stuff. I like to keep up the the latest and greatest, and have never quite had the means to just pay full price for everything right away. Selling the old stuff enabled me to keep up.

That said, I now feel like I have a blind spot for those old gadgets. Without a tangible connection to the past, I feel like I can lose perspective on how we’ve progressed. With that in mind I took to eBay to pick up a 2004 iPod (4th generation), which just so happens to be the first big tech product I ever bought. These are my first impressions after a couple days with it back in my life.