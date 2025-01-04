Samsung will release their phone first and still gets accused of copying Apple

Chance Miller on 9to5Mac: Samsung Is Already Working on Its iPhone 17 Air Copycat

Apple is expected to release an all-new “iPhone 17 Air” model this year, prioritizing form over function. A new supply chain report today reiterates what to expect from the iPhone 17 Air size and pricing, but it also says Samsung is already hard at work on its copycat…

So I read the report linked in the 9to5Mac article, and like I know that we’re all Apple fans here, but this really falls in fanboy territory in my book. The report does suggest that Samsung finalized their thin phone plans after Apple “confirmed” (Apple hasn’t confirmed anything) they were releasing a thin phone in 2025, but the report also says that Samsung released an extra-thin variant of one of their folding phones last year and that the Samsung phone will ship months before Apple’s thin phone.

I’m not going to tell you Samsung never follow’s Apple lead, but I think we’re in silly territory when we’re suggesting Samsung is copying Apple by releasing a thinner phone before Apple does the same thing. A thinner phone…something Samsung never would have thought of themselves. 😛

I shall be looking forward to the “Apple is working on their Galaxy Fold copycat” article when Apple’s folding phone rumors get more firmed up.