I keep telling people Google TV is better than you think

Jason Snell: Who’s the Laggard? Comparing TV Streamer Boxes

In short: Google TV is tasteful, well done, supports live streaming decently if not perfectly, and is a great extension of the Google ecosystem. As someone who does use YouTube TV and YouTube Premium, if I had to stop using my Apple TV tomorrow I’d replace it with Google TV.

I fully agree with this take on Google TV. Hell, even today I find myself using my TV’s built-in Google TV instead of switching to the Apple TVs input because the interface is even more responsive on whatever magic hardware Hisense put in their 2021 TVs like the one I own. I still like the tvOS experience a bit more, but the differences are marginal for me.