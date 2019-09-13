Small macOS Feature Request

I’m sure most of us are familiar with the folder view in the macOS dock. It’s been there for years, and it’s one of the most useful little things I use everyday on my Mac. I love how you can see large previews of these files, and I really love that you can hover over over them and hit spacebar to open them in Quick Look, but there is one more feature I’d like Apple to add.

Right now you can drag things out of this view to the desktop, other folders, apps in the dock, or to the trash. The limit is that you can only do this one file at a time. I’d love to be able to hold Command or something and select several of these files at a time and drag them around just like I can single files today.

This wouldn’t move another 10 million Macs or anything, but it would make my life slightly easier, and that’s gotta count for something! 😉