Smart People Seem to Agree, HomePod is an Echo and Home Competitor

Daring Fireball: HomePod’s Priorities

The difference between HomePod and Amazon Echo isn’t that they’re in different product categories. They’re in the same category. No one other than a gadget reviewer is going to put both a HomePod and Echo in their kitchen. They’re going to have one. It is, most certainly, a competition. The difference is in the priorities behind the devices.

I’m happy that John is on the same page that the HomePod is absolutely going up against the existing Google Home and Amazon Echo devices on the market. I also agree with him that it’s all a matter of priorities:

Last tweet on the matter (for now 😛) Echo is a smart speaker that specializes in home automation & 3rd party integrations Google Home is a smart speaker that specializes in general queries HomePod is a smart speaker that specializes in music Yet HomePod is totally different? — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) January 26, 2018

Time will tell what priority proves the most important to the most people.