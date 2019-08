I haven’t made any wallpapers in a long time, but I wanted some new gradients and no one had seemed to make any that totally made me happy, so I made my own. I hope you enjoy!

As always, these are at 4k resolution and you should click the links to download each one directly (WordPress will downscale the ones you see on this page).

Download the blue/green version.

Download the red/purple version.

Download the yellow/orange version.

Download the blue version.