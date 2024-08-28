Straight to jail

Oliver Darcy on his new, excellent Status newsletter: Zucker-Bucks Under Pressure

Notably, Zuckerberg's GOP-friendly behavior comes after Trump publicly threatened to target him, should he find his way back into the Oval Office. In early July, Trump warned on Truth Social that if he is elected, he will "pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time.”



“We already know who you are," Trump wrote. "DON'T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!"

I just have to say I think it’s notable when a former President, and potential future President, threatens you with prison time if you don’t bow to his demands. Zuck is a powerful guy, but if POTUS says he may throw you in prison for breaking no laws…that’s at least a little concerning for anyone.

Of course we got this gem from former President Trump this week:

“I wanna get a law passed […] You burn an American flag, you go to jail for one year. Gotta do it — you gotta do it,” Trump said.



“They say, ‘Sir, that’s unconstitutional.’ We’ll make it constitutional.”

It sure seems like a lot of the Trump platform this election cycle is about taking away people’s rights.