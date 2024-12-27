That time Apple made Auido Hijack way worse, but eventually made it better for everyone

Paul Kafasis: The Developers Who Came in From the Cold

I’m delighted to say that we have completed our transition to ARK, and it now powers all of our audio capture apps on MacOS 14 and higher. Our glorious hassle-free future has finally arrived, and you can get started with our apps in under a minute. This major improvement will allow many more people to utilize our tools, and we want everyone to know about it.

This is a great improvement, and a fine example of balancing security with user experience. Remember this the next time a new security feature rolls out and many people get annoyed by it…just because something makes things more secure doesn’t mean it’s automatically a purely good thing. This story is perfect for showing a company overcorrecting and compromising user experience, listening to their customers and developers, and finding a better solution that delivers a secure operating system without driving their user and developers up the wall.