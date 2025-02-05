That’s not for me, but I love that the open web makes it possible

Federico Viticci for MacStories: The Many Purposes of Timeline Apps for the Open Web

But: the beauty of the open web and the approach embraced by Tapestry and Reeder is that there are plenty of potential use cases to satisfy everyone. Crucially, this includes people who are not like me. There is no one-size-fits-all approach here because the web isn’t built like that.

I’ve tried to like all of these “unified feed” apps that have come out in the past year or two and I personally just don’t click with them. But as Federico says, the beauty of the open web is that it leaves space for different experiences to exist for different people. I know people who adore these apps and I think it’s great that they have something that works for them. Meanwhile, I think Ivory is maybe the nicest app experience I have on my iPhone, and I’m so happy that it’s able to exist for people like me who really value what it’s doing.