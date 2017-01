The last episode of Bite Size Tech, my previous podcast ended in May 2016, and I’ve wanted to get back to podcasting ever since. I worked myself into some corners with that show that made it more work than fun in the end, so I had to let it go.

But today I’m happy to be back in the podcasting game with a new show inventively called The BirchTree Podcast! The show is going to be short, fun, and be based around the things I love in tech and games.