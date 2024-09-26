The core thing that makes WordPress, WordPress isn’t what you think

This might be the longest quote ever on Birchtree, but stick with me here. This is Matt Mullenwerg, CEO of Automattic, writing on the official WordPress blog (emphasis his):

WordPress is a content management system, and the content is sacred. Every change you make to every page, every post, is tracked in a revision system, just like the Wikipedia. This means if you make a mistake, you can always undo it. It also means if you’re trying to figure out why something is on a page, you can see precisely the history and edits that led to it. These revisions are stored in our database.



This is very important, it’s at the core of the user promise of protecting your data, and it’s why WordPress is architected and designed to never lose anything.



WP Engine turns this off. They disable revisions because it costs them more money to store the history of the changes in the database, and they don’t want to spend that to protect your content. It strikes to the very heart of what WordPress does, and they shatter it, the integrity of your content. If you make a mistake, you have no way to get your content back, breaking the core promise of what WordPress does, which is manage and protect your content.

And a bit further down (again, emphasis his):

What WP Engine gives you is not WordPress, it’s something that they’ve chopped up, hacked, butchered to look like WordPress, but actually they’re giving you a cheap knock-off and charging you more for it.



This is one of the many reasons they are a cancer to WordPress, and it’s important to remember that unchecked, cancer will spread.

Cut to hundreds of millions of WordPress users going “WordPress has revision history?”

I mean I used WordPress for this very blog for many years and I knew WordPress kept revision history, but I don’t think I ever used it. For what it’s worth, Ghost doesn’t have any revision history, and I’ve never thought to hope they add it. That’s not to say no one would want or need it, just that it’s very reasonable for someone not to need that feature, so to be told by the head of WordPress that I’m not even using WordPress if I’m not using (or able to use) revisions is insane to me.

If Matt Mullenweg thinks WP Engine is illegally using WordPress’s trademark, then I’ll let the courts handle that because I don’t have an opinion either way, but what an odd thing to hang your argument on.