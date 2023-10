This is a weird one I hadn’t heard until I watched Linus Tech Tips’ review of the iPhone 15 Pro, but apparently you can see your iPhone’s model number and whether it was manufactured in China or India inside your USB-C port. It’s remarkably hard to see, but in the right light (and maybe the help of a magnifying glass), but if you can catch it…well, I guess now you know where your phone was made (China in my case).