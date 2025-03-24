The Gen Z-powered retro gaming revival

Eve Upton-Clark writing for Fast Company: ‘It’s Like Their Escape’: Retro Gaming Is Back Thanks to Gen Z

Low-tech holds nostalgic appeal and may even offer a solid antidote to our increasingly fast-paced tech-driven society. For 78% of those polled, one reason they enjoy using retro gadgets is because it means they’re not using their smartphone.

I wrote back in December in a member’s post that everything is a reaction to what came before. The super short version is that people like novelty, so nothing will be popular forever since people always want something new. The last 10 years of gaming has been all about games trying to go online and adopting season passes designed to keep you dipping in for your “dailies”. This has come at the cost of single player and smaller, more focused games. I would love it if this fascination with the games of my childhood evolves into a larger industry trend towards different game styles getting really mainstream in the near future.

I want to scream every time a game comes out with a season pass, so this can't come soon enough for me.