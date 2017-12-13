The Nintendo Switch on Pace to Outsell Wii U by March 2018

Business Insider has a look at Nintendo’s reveal that they just sold their 10 millionth Switch:

Demand has been so high, in fact, that Nintendo had to revise its sales projections for first-year sales of the Switch. The company initially expected to sell about 10 million units in year one — now, Nintendo expects to sell over 14 million by March 2018. That would put Switch year-one sales over that of the Wii U’s lifetime sales (the Wii U only moved around 13 million units).

The Switch is an amazing game console and it deserves all the success it is seeing. By most metrics it was the number one selling item on Black Friday despite not even being on sale of having any special bundles to drive sales. People just want this thing.

This also puts the Wii U’s failings front and center. In 12 months the Switch is going to see more units than the Wii U did in the 62 months it has been available. What a turnaround!