The Vision Pro makes Touch ID more appealing

Ryan Christoffel writing on 9to5Mac: Why Vision Pro Is Apple’s Best Reason Yet to Bring Touch ID Back to iPhone

Because Face ID on iPhone does no good when Vision Pro is strapped to your face—an unfortunate detail I’m reminded of every time I use visionOS.



I’ll admit that I’m a new Vision Pro owner, so maybe this is just a problem of rewiring my brain to stop reaching for my iPhone.

Absolutely agreed with this. I’ve been using the Vision Pro for nearly a year and I am constantly needing to use my iPhone when in the headset (yes, most things are easier and faster to do through a grainy video feed of my iPhone’s screen than in visionOS itself). It’s a pain every time since I need to wait for Face ID to fail and then key in my passcode. I’m open to other solutions to make this experience better, but Touch ID as a second biometric option on the phone would do the trick.