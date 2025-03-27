This alert must die

I really thought that the screen recording notifications in macOS Sequoia would be the bane of my existence, but thankfully those have been changed quite a bit from the early betas last summer and they're totally a non-issue in my book today. However, these god damned "turn on reactions" alert have got to die in a fire, and they need to have done it yesterday.

Why do I see you regularly for some apps but not others?

Why are you telling me, someone who already has reactions turned off, that this app apparently requested to turn them off?

Why is the way to close this not to click the x button (which does nothing) but to click the green camera icon above the alert?

Why is it that every time at work I teach someone how to turn off automatic reactions they thank me profusely because they "drive them me crazy"?

These are occasionally fun, but dear god, please bury these reactions, make the off by default, and never ever show me this alert again.