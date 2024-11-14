This iPad line makes up half of all iPad sales (but it’s not what you think!)

Michael Levin and Josh Lowitz: Thank Goodness for iPad

iPad Pro remains the most popular model, with almost half of all iPad sales in the most recent quarter (Chart 1). This is about the same share of sales compared to the year-ago quarter.

Combine this with the fact that the iPhone model that sold the most units last generation was the iPhone 15 Pro Max and I think Apple commentators like myself need to update how we talk about these product lines. We’ll often say things like “obviously most people buy the normal iPhone” or “most people just get the cheapest iPad because they don’t need the fancy features of the Pro” but both of those statements are about as far from the reality as they could be. By unit sales, Apple sells more Pro iPhones than any other iPhone, and nearly half of all iPads sold are Pros while the other 3 lines squabble over the other half.