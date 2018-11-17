Touch Response on the OnePlus 6, iPhone Xs, and iPad Pro (2017)

The OnePlus 6 is a very nice Android phone (and at less than $600 it’s one of the most affordable high end phones of the year), but one thing that was bugging me was touch response time. Animations feel fast and the phone generally works quite quickly, but there was a slight disconnect between when I was tapping/swiping on screen and things would happen. I was not alone, apparently.

To test this, I busted out the slow motion video and counted the frames between how long it took the Twitter app and websites to recognize my swipe gestures to start scrolling. Check out the video above for more thoughts, but the ultimate results were:

OnePlus 6: 0.15 second lag (average)

0.15 second lag (average) iPhone Xs: 0.08 second lag

0.08 second lag iPad Pro 10.5: 0.07 second lag